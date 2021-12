Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 19:22 Hits: 3

Nightclubs in France will be ordered to close for four weeks from this weekend to counter a Covid surge that has put hospitals under severe strain, the prime minister said Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211206-france-to-close-nightclubs-extend-use-of-face-masks-in-schools-amid-covid-19-surge