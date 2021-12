Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 00:28 Hits: 9

New York City expanded its toolkit of COVID-19 mandates on Monday, setting vaccine requirements for children as young as 5 years old and for workers at all private-sector companies as the highly transmissible Omicron variant pushes into more U.S. states.

