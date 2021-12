Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 04:02 Hits: 9

Russia and India signed a flurry of trade and arms deals during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, including one that will see India produce more than 600,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles.

