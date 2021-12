Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 07:16 Hits: 6

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised Americans against travel to France, Jordan, Portugal, and Tanzania, citing Covid-19 concerns.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211207-us-cdc-adds-france-to-very-high-covid-19-risk-list-urges-against-travel