Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 08:34 Hits: 7

Tourism Selangor has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SmartSel Sdn Bhd to develop and improve high-speed Internet networks at selected public zones and tourism spots. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/07/tourism-selangor-and-smartsel-inks-mou-for-high-speed-internet-at-tourism-spots