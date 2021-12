Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 08:33 Hits: 9

JOHOR BARU: Illegal moneylenders are going back to snail mail to send a message to their borrowers. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/07/ah-long-sends-borrower-snail-mail-warning-for-speedy-repayment