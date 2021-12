Japan billionaire Maezawa to fulfil childhood dream with space flight

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 08:33 Hits: 6

Baikonur, Kazakhstan (Reuters) - Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said he could barely contain his excitement a day ahead of blasting off to the International Space Station in a prelude to a more ambitious trip around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX planned in 2023. The 46-year-old fashion magnate and art collector has been training at a space centre outside Moscow in recent months before becoming the first space tourist to travel to the ISS in more than a decade. Read full story

