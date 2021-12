Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 21:44 Hits: 9

Gambia has reelected President Adama Barrow by an unexpectedly wide margin, despite the incumbent's broken promises. In a vote conducted by marbles, the nation has passed the democracy test, writes Claus St├Ącker.

