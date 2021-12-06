Survivors of the ‘troubled teen’ industry share the impacts of wilderness treatment camps

Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 10:11 Hits: 4

Taken from their homes in the middle of the night, put into isolation, denied food and water, forced to do hard labour and undergo “attack therapy”... This is the reality for up to 120,000 young people in the United States who are housed in facilities meant to help “troubled teens”. People on social networks, notably TikTok, have begun sharing their experiences in these programs to raise awareness of the issue.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20211203-survivors-troubled-teen-industry-wilderness-camps-breaking-code-silence