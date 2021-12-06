The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Survivors of the ‘troubled teen’ industry share the impacts of wilderness treatment camps

Category: World Hits: 4

Survivors of the ‘troubled teen’ industry share the impacts of wilderness treatment camps Taken from their homes in the middle of the night, put into isolation, denied food and water, forced to do hard labour and undergo “attack therapy”... This is the reality for up to 120,000 young people in the United States who are housed in facilities meant to help “troubled teens”. People on social networks, notably TikTok, have begun sharing their experiences in these programs to raise awareness of the issue.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20211203-survivors-troubled-teen-industry-wilderness-camps-breaking-code-silence

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version