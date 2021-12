Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 10:42 Hits: 4

Embattled Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare survived a no-confidence vote Monday, while accusing "Taiwan's agents" of orchestrating recent political violence that plunged the Pacific island nation into crisis.

