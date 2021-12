Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 19:16 Hits: 7

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday appointed U.S. diplomat Stephanie Williams to lead mediation efforts in Libya after his special envoy quit just weeks ahead of planned elections in the war-torn country. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/07/un-chief-names-us-diplomat-to-run-libya-mediation