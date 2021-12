Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 21:35 Hits: 9

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday ahead of President Joe Biden's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he is expected to warn Russia of severe economic consequences should Russia go ahead with a invasion of Ukraine. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/07/us039s-blinken-spoke-with-ukraine039s-zelenskiy-on-monday