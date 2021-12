Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 11:14 Hits: 4

Although the United States has long commanded the technological cutting edge, China is mounting a credible challenge in key areas. But, ultimately, the balance of power will be decided not by technological development but by diplomacy and strategic choices, both at home and abroad.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-china-competition-technology-alliances-by-joseph-s-nye-2021-12