U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy before U.S. President Biden’s call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Biden will make a follow-up call to Zelenskiy after he speaks with Putin, a senior White House official said December 6.

