The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

David Letterman takes a jab at Trump during Kennedy Center Honors event

Category: World Hits: 6

David Letterman takes a jab at Trump during Kennedy Center Honors event

David Letterman was among the speakers at the Kennedy Center Honors event in Washington D.C. over the weekend, and the 74-year-old comedian and former “Late Show” host made it abundantly clear that he was glad that Joe Biden, not Donald Trump, is now in the White House.

With President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden presiding over the event, Letterman told the audience, “Tonight, it is quite nice, very nice, to see the presidential box once again being occupied. The same with the Oval Office.”

Other celebrities who attended the gala event included singers Joni Mitchell and Bette Midler, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and long-time “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels. And the government figures in attendance included Vice President Kamala Harris, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Secretary of State Tony Blinken and U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Letterman also joked, “This night is about the honorees whose unique gifts cross all boundaries and represent all parties from the left to the far left.”

image
image.jpg?id=28173231&width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/12/david-letterman-takes-a-jab-at-trump-during-kennedy-center-honors-event/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version