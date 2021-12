Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 16:11 Hits: 6

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theatres and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots.

