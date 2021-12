Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 17:36 Hits: 7

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s former leader ousted by a military coup this year, was found guilty of incitement on Monday in a trial criticized for being politically motivated. She will face additional charges in the coming weeks that could extend her sentence.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2021/1206/Myanmar-court-convicts-Aung-San-Suu-Kyi.-What-s-next?icid=rss