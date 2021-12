Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 17:01 Hits: 11

Nearly one in seven of the 10,000-plus bird species is currently at risk of extinction. The fate of birds, both wild individuals and those kept as pets, would be harder to ignore if more people understood how intelligent and complex they are.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/respecting-birds-and-their-intelligence-by-peter-singer-and-david-s-wilcove-2021-12