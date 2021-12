Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 08:37 Hits: 14

CYBERJAYA: A 73-year-old army retiree was found lying dead in a pool of blood in his house in Kampung Jenderam Hulu, Sepang after he was allegedly punched in the face repeatedly and stabbed by his son, who is believed to be mentally ill. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/06/army-retiree-allegedly-killed-by-mentally-ill-son