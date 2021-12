Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 12:37 Hits: 3

Pope Francis has denounced Europe's fear and indifference to migrants on his second visit to the Greek island of Lesbos.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/5/pope-slams-eu-comforts-migrants-during-visit-to-lesbos-camp