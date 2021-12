Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 18:01 Hits: 8

During his 36-year career on Capitol Hill, Bob Dole shaped tax policy, foreign policy, farm programs and rights for the disabled, enshrining protections against discrimination in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/1205/Bob-Dole-leaves-legacy-as-battler-for-wounded-vets-and-disabled?icid=rss