Prosecutor reveals disturbing texts of accused Michigan high school shooter

The parents of 15-year old Ethan Crumbley, the accused Oxford High School mass shooter, have been charged with four counts of homicide involuntary manslaughter, CNN reports. The prosecutor also revealed a disturbing text exchange between Crumbley and his mother.

Crumbley, who is being charged as an adult. is accused of murdering four Michigan high school students and wounding seven others in the deadliest school shooting in at least three years. He faces charges including terrorism and murder.

"The semiautomatic handgun recovered in the attack was bought by the suspect's father on Nov. 26, four days before the shooting, the county sheriff has said," CNN adds. "Prosecutors are considering information regarding the purchase of the gun and its accessibility and storage, along with other details. The weapon is a 9mm Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol, authorities have said."

Friday afternoon Oakland County, Michigan, prosecutor Karen McDonald in a news conference said the charges against Crumbley's parents are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable," and to "send a message."

In a stunning development McDonald told reporters a teacher had caught "Ethan Crumbley searching 'ammunition' on his cell phone in class" and reported it to school officials. School officials contacted Crumbley's mother via a voicemail and via an email "but received no response from either parent."

"Thereafter," McDonald continued, "Jennifer Crumbley exchanged text messages with her son on that day, stating: 'LOL. I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.'"

