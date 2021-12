Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 10:02 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: The importance of covering one’s head in a place of worship is a gesture of respect and modesty, says Hannah Yeoh. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/05/covering-one039s-head-at-places-of-worship-a-sign-of-respect-and-modesty-hannah-yeoh