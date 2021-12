Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 04:02 Hits: 1

US intelligence has claimed it has evidence of a planned Russian military offensive in Ukraine. US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold a video call.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-claims-russia-planning-ukraine-offensive/a-60016502?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf