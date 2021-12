Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 08:42 Hits: 6

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has announced its full candidates list for the Dec 18 state election, confirming that its president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh will defend his Bawang Assan seat. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/05/sarawak-polls-psb-announces-candidates-party-president-wong-to-defend-bawang-assan-seat