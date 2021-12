Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 21:49 Hits: 4

After a top game between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern, the discussion afterwards revolved around a penalty and VAR. The referees themselves are to blame, says DW's Andreas Sten-Ziemons.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-mats-hummels-handball-clearly-unclear/a-60022545?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf