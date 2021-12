Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 21:49 Hits: 15

Borussia Dortmund were furious at referee Felix Zwayer after their defeat to Bayern Munich. Justifiably so, says Matt Ford, but they ultimately need to look closer to home. They only have their own mistakes to blame.

