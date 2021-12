Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 03:52 Hits: 4

A group of 22 nations, including many EU countries, called on the Taliban to enforce the amnesty for former Afghan security personnel. Rights groups say scores of ex-soldiers have been executed since mid-August.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-western-allies-condemn-taliban-over-summary-killings/a-60023692?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf