Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 20:50 Hits: 5

A treasure trove of emeralds, rubies and sapphires buried for decades on a glacier off France's Mont Blanc has finally been shared between the climber who discovered them and local authorities, eight years after they were found.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211204-french-climber-pockets-share-of-mont-blanc-gems-after-2013-find