Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 07:37 Hits: 5

JOHOR BARU: A human trafficking ring has been crippled with the arrest of 12 suspects, including one of the syndicate’s masterminds. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/05/cops-bust-human-trafficking-ring-in-johor-12-nabbed-including-suspected-mastermind