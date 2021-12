Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 07:39 Hits: 6

KOTA KINABALU: The Fun Ride Mountain Bike Challenge was flagged off on Sunday (Dec 5) with 160 cyclists from across Sabah turning up at scenic Kampung Kiau Taburi on the western foothills of Mount Kinabalu. Read full story

