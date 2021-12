Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 07:43 Hits: 7

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea on Sunday reported three more Omicron coronavirus variant cases, bringing its total confirmed so far to 12, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. Read full story

