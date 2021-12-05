Ready to resist and not sure where to start? Our new activism roundup is here for you

Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 02:00 Hits: 5

Daily Kos is an organization powered by people. Specifically, a community of activists and progressives who, for almost 20 years, have been working to advance progressive values. Our Activism department is an initiative to organize this community and affect policy conversations across the nation through strategic campaigns, coalition and relationship building, and political education.

This is the first in a new weekly series that will update our readers on the advocacy campaigns we are running right now.

Your feedback is always welcome! You can sign up to receive action alerts by email and SMS text by taking any of our actions. Here’s an overview of our current actions:

Reproductive Freedom

The new conservative makeup of the Supreme Court has put reproductive freedom front and center this year as Republican-controlled states feel encouraged to pass increasingly restrictive abortion laws. This week we campaigned against overturning Roe v Wade and for increased abortion access ahead of the Mississippi Supreme Court case attempting to set fire to the constitutional right to an abortion. Previously we fought against the Texas abortion law SB8 and the corporations that funded the bill’s sponsors.

Voting Rights

As always, Republicans continue their war against voting rights. Our team has generated thousands of letters, calls, and texts, building support for the John Lews Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act, putting pressure on members of Congress to act. Republicans filibustered both. But regardless of their cynical expectations from voters, every call and letter you send proves them wrong.

The team has also supported field activities in Washington D.C. and West Virginia. We helped bring people to rallies and sign-up folks to make calls.

Judiciary Campaigns

Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans were able to pack the Supreme Court with three right-wing justices during Trump’s time in office, first by obstructing President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland, then by changing Senate rules to confirm Neil Gorsuch, then by confirming Brett Kavanaugh despite highly credible testimony of assault from Christine Blasey Ford, and finally through an ultra-rushed and wildly hypocritical confirmation of Amy Comey Barrett just before the 2020 election. To restore balance, we’ve coordinated campaigns to expand the Supreme Court and promote the confirmation of President Biden’s judicial nominees. So far, the Senate has confirmed eight of the nominees we campaigned for and is in the process of reviewing five others.

Build Back Better Act

Democrats have a historic opportunity to pass the Build Back Better Act, a bill that fights climate change, improves our health system, cuts child poverty in half, and provides universal Pre-K for all Americans. If passed, it would be transformative for the American people, and Democrats are halfway there already after a win in the House last month.

Passing the Senate is the bigger challenge, but Daily Kos will continue fighting for the most robust bill possible. We have set up letter campaigns that focus on different parts of Build Back Better, including climate, health, immigration, prescription drugs, and taxing the rich.

So far, we have generated over 40,000 phone calls and over two million constituent letters to Democrats in Congress thanks to your persistent advocacy, which fuels our Activism team. Your stories, your fears, your hopes, together influence our leaders to act. That’s the power of collective action.

