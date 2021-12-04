The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: Painful long-haul COVID wasn't going to change her mind

Facebook is a menace. COVID-19 is a menace. Conservatism is a cesspool. Together, those three ingredients have created a toxic stew of malevolent death and devastation. We can talk about all those things in the abstract, look at the numbers and statistics, and catch the occasional whiff of seditionist right-wing rhetoric. But I hadn’t really fully understood just how horrifying that combination of right-wing extremism, Facebook, and a killer virus was until I became a regular at the Herman Cain Awards subreddit. This series will document some of those stories, so we are aware of what the other side is doing to our country.

Today’s cautionary tale is 51-year-old Bobby Sue, who was a longtime anti-vaxxer.

Bobby-Sue was no anti-science Johnny-come-lately. She had been singing from the anti-vaxx hymnal for years, like here in 2017. 

And if you’re curious, no, 98 million Americans were not given cancer virus via the polio shot. I bet you’re so shocked. 

She got COVID in December 2020, before vaccines were available to the broader public. We don’t know if she was being properly careful, masking, and social distancing. But we do know, as you’ll see, that she never fully recovered from her first bout. 

Weirdly enough, that one is true

Last month, the popular Tamil actor Vivek died two days after receiving his COVID-19 vaccination. The hospital where he died said Vivek had advanced heart disease, but his death has been seized on by vaccine opponents as evidence that the government is hiding side effects.

Billions of people are being vaccinated. It was inevitable that something like this would happen. But this actor was very public in his support of the jab, and  even took it in front of cameras and happy government officials

On Thursday, when he took the jab, Vivek in the company of Health Secretary Radhakrishnan and other officials, gave long and strong arguments in favour of the vaccine. He was roped in for his obvious reputation as an effective and popular communicator.

He collapsed the very next morning and was brought unconscious to SIMS hospital. He passed after midnight.

Jesus, that is the worst luck. 

And of course, that one unfortunate coincidence now overrides the billions of people who have taken the vaccine with nothing more than mild side effects. 

Six months after she had COVID, she was still suffering from associated health issues. D-dimer is the test for blood clots. “You can get high levels of D-dimer in your blood if you have a major clot like with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) [...] With DVT, you have a clot deep in one of your veins, usually in your legs, and it can lead to serious problems.” Those serious problems include death, if a blood clot breaks free and lodges in the lungs (a pulmonary embolism). 

Now would’ve been a good time to vaccinate. 

#CovidSucks. So, did Bobby-Sue use this first-hand experience to advocate for COVID countermeasures like vaccination, masking, and social distancing? 

Oh.

Oh boy, that was her hero. 

Suffering from long-haul COVID, she still wasn’t going to vaccinate. 

Uh oh. 

She wanted to die on that hill. 

Ugh.

That crying background … COVID really made her last year of life hell. 

Her last post. 

Gutting. Poor mom. 

She speaks of her daughter as if she was lost to drugs, which in a way, she was—the Facebook-conservative opiate. It’s an addiction to propaganda. I can’t imagine doing everything you need to do to raise a child, and then see her needlessly die because of stupidity and ignorance. She probably begged her daughter to get vaccinated, and was completely rebuffed. I can’t fathom the pain, anger, and frustration. 

But this was the hill Bobby-Sue was going to proudly die on, celebrating those who refused to let reality change their behaviors and belief system. What an utter waste. 

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1943392

