Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 14:06 Hits: 9

Pope Francis arrived in Athens following a two-day visit to Cyprus. The pontiff is keen to help migrants, but also boost ties with the Greek Orthodox Church.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pope-francis-in-greece-highlights-plight-of-migrants-and-refugees/a-60020122?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf