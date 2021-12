Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 13:28 Hits: 10

Valérie Pécresse, who has described herself as "1/3 Thatcher, 2/3 Merkel", won the French conservatives' ticket for the 2022 presidential election, the party said after a primary vote.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211204-france-s-conservative-les-r%C3%A9publicains-choose-moderate-val%C3%A9rie-p%C3%A9cresse-as-2022-presidential-candidate