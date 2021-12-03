Ocasio-Cortez says Lauren Boebert has put her colleagues in danger — and warns ‘she could do so again’

Category: World Hits: 0
After Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona was formally censured by House Democrats for posting an animated video that depicted him murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York City, another far-right MAGA Republican, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, set off a different controversy. She has repeatedly described Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a Muslim, as a member of the “Jihad Squad” and compared her to suicide bombers.
Ocasio-Cortez slammed Gosar for promoting violence during a recent speech on the House floor; now, she is warning that Boebert’s inflammatory rhetoric is putting fellow House members in danger. And she's critical of her party's leadership for not doing more to hold
Boebert’s anti-Omar rant around Thanksgiving, in fact, was followed by a threatening and racist phone call from an anonymous caller, who threatened to kill Omar in addition to calling her a “sand n***** bitch” and a “fucking traitor.” And Omar has been warning that Boebert’s anti-Islam rhetoric encourages this type of threat.
Similarly, Ocasio-Cortez fears that Boebert’s rhetoric will lead to actual violence. The Bronx/Queens congresswoman tweeted:
It's embarrassing that there is any hesitation on this. How can we have different consequences for different kinds of bigotry or incitement?

This should be treated equally and consistently. Incite against a member and you're stripped. End of story. She refuses to even apologize.
This is the same person who live tweeted the Speaker's location on Jan 6th knowing that violent white supremacists were searching for her.

She has demonstrated a pattern of creating conditions for the people around her to get hurt, without remorse. And she could do so again.
One person on the right who has been calling out Boebert’s anti-Islam comments is Rep. Nancy Mace, a conservative South Carolina Republican. In response, far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia defended Boebert’s Islamophobia and attacked Mace as a RINO: Republican In Name Only. A series of bitter insults between Greene and Mace followed on Twitter.
[email protected] is the trash in the GOP Conference. 

Never attacked by Democrats or RINO's (same thing) because she is not conservative, she's pro-abort.

Mace you can back up off of @laurenboebert or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad. 

Your out of your league.
Don't look now, but it's MTG unable to take the heat, running to the principle's office to tattletale because she can't stand on her own two feet.

Bless her heart.
This is what looks like.
Mace fits right in on @CNN
