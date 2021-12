Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 21:05 Hits: 2

Russia's Justice Ministry has labeled four current and former RFE/RL journalists as "foreign agents" -- a designation used by the government to designate what it says are foreign-funded organizations that are engaged in political activity, as well as people linked to them.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-idel-tatar-bashkir-foreign-agents/31592965.html