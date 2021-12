Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 07:16 Hits: 7

The head of Germany's top vaccine body said that vaccine manufacturers would likely need a few months before they could create a vaccine for the omicron variant. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-german-vaccine-body-says-omicron-jab-update-will-take-months/a-60016797?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf