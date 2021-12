Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 15:57 Hits: 2

The EU unveiled its "Global Gateway" project this week, which is seen as a European alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). But is the EU’s €300 billion plan a serious threat to Beijing’s influence extension initiative?

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211203-with-its-global-gateway-eu-tries-to-compete-with-the-china-s-belt-and-road