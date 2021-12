Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 21:59 Hits: 9

As variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 have appeared over the past several months, scientists have sought to understand how they come to be. Some have been looking into the role that individuals with compromised immune systems may play in spurring the mutations of the virus that create new variants.

