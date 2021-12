Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 08:40 Hits: 8

The parents of a Michigan teenager accused of murdering four fellow high school students were taken into custody on Saturday, a day after each was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the campus mass shooting.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211204-parents-of-suspected-michigan-school-shooter-taken-into-custody