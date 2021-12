Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 06:32 Hits: 7

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Fisheries Department has been given the authority to issue deep-sea fishing licences, says Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/04/sabah-fisheries-dept-now-empowered-to-issue-deep-sea-fishing-licence-says-kiandee