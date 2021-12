Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 06:42 Hits: 7

KUCHING: A fruitful discussion took place between Transport Minister Datuk Dr Seri Wee Ka Siong and his Sarawak counterpart Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin during the former's working visit to the state on Friday (Dec 4). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/04/dr-wee-has-fruitful-meet-with-sarawak-transport-minister