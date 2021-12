Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 07:46 Hits: 11

SIBU: The newly formed Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) party will support Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) during the 12th Sarawak Election. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/04/pbm-will-support-gps-during-sarawak-polls-says-larry-sng