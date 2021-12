Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 17:44 Hits: 2

On Thursday, the Senate passed a bipartisan bill by a vote of 69-28 to fund the federal government through Feb. 18, avoiding a shutdown despite contentious debate over federal vaccine mandates.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/1203/Senate-agrees-on-bipartisan-funding-bill-avoids-shutdown?icid=rss