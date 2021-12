Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 17:49 Hits: 2

Madagascar is experiencing its worst drought in four decades, with 14,000 people just a step away from famine. Scientists have found that the root cause of the crisis is not climate change but natural weather patterns and poverty made worse by the pandemic.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2021/1203/Climate-change-not-behind-famine-in-Madagascar-scientists-say?icid=rss