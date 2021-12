Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 18:07 Hits: 2

On Friday, France signed two multibillion-dollar weapons contracts, outfitting the United Arab Emirates with 80 warplanes and 12 combat helicopters. France says the deal will bolster regional stability, while human rights groups warn of the potential abuse of power.

