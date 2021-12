Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 10:47 Hits: 10

For low- and lower-middle-income countries to pursue their development goals and do their part in tackling problems like climate change, they need to be able to borrow reliably on decent market terms. Yet the current two-tiered global financial system extends this privilege almost exclusively to rich countries.

