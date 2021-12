Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 16:29 Hits: 3

Relatives of Tofiq Yaqublu say the opposition politician was severely beaten by police and other activists are missing after a rally demanding the immediate release from prison of hungry striking opposition activist Saleh Rustamli..

